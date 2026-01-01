Jelly Roll joins Netflix's Star Search as judge

Jelly Roll is set to serve as a judge on the return of the storied talent competition Star Search.

The five-week live event premieres on Netflix on 20 January.

Alongside the Beautifully Broken singer, Golden Globe-nominated actor Sarah Michelle Gellar and television personality Chrissy Teigen are set to join as judges.

New episodes of Star Search, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will air live twice weekly during the show's run.

The show will highlight performers in categories including comedy, dance, magic, music and variety, and will feature weekly eliminations with real-time voting.

Teigen wrote on Instagram, "Holy s**t, this is big, and I am so so excited. What kind of judge am I going to be? I have no idea. I have no plan. All I know is I cannot wait to see the talent this brings."

"The live voting feature is a total game-changer," Anderson previously shared with Tudum. "Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement and participation to the mix. It's like we're all part of the show and get to be one of the judges."

Star Search first launched in 1983, and is known for helping to propel the careers of artists and performers including Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

This is the latest 2026 milestone for Jelly Roll, who recently graced the cover of Men's Health, taking fans on his years-long fitness journey.