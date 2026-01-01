Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalise divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finalised their divorce.

Court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by Page Six revealed that the former couple have agreed to waive all rights to child and spousal support.

According to their agreement, their two teenage daughters will stay with the Babygirl actor for 306 days of the year, with Urban allotted to spend "every other weekend" with them.

The power couple agreed that neither would pay child support, citing reported monthly incomes exceeding $100,000 (£74,000) each.

They also agreed that all property - including investments, bank accounts, household furniture, appliances, vehicles and personal items - will be divided by mutual agreement, with each retaining what is currently in their possession.

Additionally, all alimony and spousal support claims were waived, and the pair are responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.

It remains unclear whether the two had a prenuptial agreement.

Although a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Kidman waived her right to appear in court as she had just returned from Australia the previous day. She spent the holidays there with their daughters.

In September 2025, it was revealed that the Big Little Lies star and Urban were separating after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman filed for divorce on 30 September, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The pair had reportedly been living apart since the beginning of summer 2025.