Hilary Duff's husband claps back at Ashley Tisdale over mothers' group drama

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, has hit back at Ashley Tisdale amid her "toxic" mums group accusations.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram Stories with a fake mocked-up shot of himself on the cover of New York Magazine's The Cut.

Atop the portrait, in which he struck a thoughtful pose, the headline read, "A mom group tell all through a father's eyes: When You're the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers."

His post comes after Tisdale published a scathing essay for The Cut, in which she called out members of her star-studded mums group for being "mean" and "toxic".

In the viral essay, she accused the group of excluding her from activities.

Due to the group feeling "too high school" and herself feeling "not cool enough" for them, Tisdale said she ditched the group.

Tisdale, who shares daughters Jupiter, four, and Emerson, one, with husband Christopher French, recalled texting the group, "This is too high school for me, and I don't want to take part in it anymore."

The High School Musical actor also wrote that she ended her ties to the group when the "dynamic stopped being healthy and positive".

She has since denied that the mothers' group she was writing about included Duff.