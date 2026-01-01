Cynthia Erivo to miss Golden Globe Awards

Cynthia Erivo won't be attending the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, even though she's nominated for a gong.

The Wicked: For Good star is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for the second year running, following the same nomination last year for her work in the film's first instalment.

Last year's prize ultimately went to Demi Moore for her role in The Substance.

Erivo made history with the second nod, becoming the first Black woman to be nominated in the category twice. However, she will miss the Sunday ceremony, Variety reports.

Erivo is "deep in production" on Dracula on the West End in London, which will run from 4 February to 31 May, the outlet reported.

The actor is starring in a one-woman stage adaptation of Bram Stoker's famed horror classic, in which she plays 23 characters, including the titular vampire.

"I'm f**king petrified. I really am. I'm very scared," Erivo said of taking on the roles in Wonderland Magazine.

"But I'm also like - I don't know, is this sadistic of me - but I'm really excited about it as well. It's absolutely nonsensical and insane."

This year, Wicked has earned nominations for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Song for No Place Like Home and The Girl In The Bubble, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Ariana Grande, as well as Erivo's nomination.