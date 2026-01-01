Gwyneth Paltrow claims she was 'fired' from movie after Chris Martin divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed she was "fired" from a movie due to the press coverage surrounding her split from Chris Martin.

Back in 2014, the Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay frontman announced that they had separated after a decade of marriage. In a joint statement, the pair famously described the process as a "conscious uncoupling."

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, host Amy asked Gwyneth if she had ever been "fired" from a job, and in response, the Marty Supreme star revealed that she was dropped from the cast of a film amid her divorce from Chris.

"You know, I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was right after the kind of 'conscious uncoupling' thing with Chris," she recalled. "And there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press, and I think the distributor was like, 'This might be too hot to touch.'"

Gwyneth, who didn't name the film or director, went on to joke about the tough period.

"So that was great, because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired, which was awesome," the 53-year-old sighed.

In 2009, therapist Katherine Woodward Thomas introduced the term "conscious uncoupling" as part of a programme in which she offered a "calmer alternative" to divorce.

And though Gwyneth stands by her decision to abide by the framework, she recognises why it generated so much debate.

"Say you had a really nasty divorce, or your parents had a really nasty divorce, and then you hear this idea that it doesn't have to be done this way," she added. "I think the implicit learning is like, 'Oh f**k, they're saying I did something wrong,' which of course is not the intention. But of course, that makes sense to me. 'Is the inference that I messed someone up?' Like, that's not a nice thing to contemplate. So, I do understand why it was so personal for people, because it was. You only see that kind of reaction when it's personal."

Gwyneth and Chris, who share daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, finalised the divorce in 2016.

The Sliding Doors actress wed producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.