Mia Goth dubs Sir Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey ‘one of the greatest experiences of her life’

Mia Goth has said working on The Odyssey was “one of the greatest experiences of [her] life”.

The 32-year-old actress is to star in director Sir Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Greek epic, and Goth has now reflected on the “profound” experience she had collaborating with the filmmaker.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Goth said: “That was one of the greatest experiences of my life. It really was. It was profound.

“I’ve been such a fan of his work for years. And so to have that opportunity and to witness him and how he directs was incredible. I took a lot from that. The trust that he has in actors was enlightening.”

The Frankenstein actress was also quizzed on her role in director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter - in which she features alongside Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams and Matt Smith - but Goth kept her lips sealed.

She said: “I really can’t talk much about that at the moment, but I had the most incredible time and I absolutely adore Shawn Levy.

“I think he’s electric and he’s got such an energy to him. Working with him was some of the most fun I’ve had.”

The Odyssey - which is based on Homer’s epic of the same name - follows the king of Ithaca Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he struggles to return home after the fall of Troy, confronting monsters, gods and the consequences of his own choices along the way.

Meanwhile, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) fight to protect their fractured kingdom as they await the man who may never return.

The Odyssey also stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page.

Nolan previously revealed he had used “over two million feet of film” to shoot The Odyssey.

He told Empire magazine: “I’ve been out on it for the last four months. We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places. And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift.

“We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world.”

The Oppenheimer director joked filming on open seas was “pretty primal”, adding principal photography for The Odyssey lasted 91 days.

Reflecting on his next movie - which releases in July 2026 - Nolan explained he chose to adapt The Odyssey because he wanted to fill in “gaps in cinematic culture”.

The Dark Knight director said: “There’s a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories.

“As a filmmaker, you’re looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven’t been done before.

“And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do.”