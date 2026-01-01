Jessie Buckley felt 'brutalised' as contestant on I'd Do Anything TV talent show

Jessie Buckley has admitted she felt "brutalised" as a teenage contestant on the 2008 TV talent show I'd Do Anything.

The Irish actress, who is currently the Best Actress Oscar frontrunner for her performance in Hamnet, got her start by appearing on the reality TV series, masterminded by theatre moguls Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh.

The series was designed to find the next Oliver and Nancy for a stage revival of Oliver!, and Buckley made it to the finals before losing the public vote to Jodie Prenger.

During a cover interview with British Vogue magazine, Buckley admitted that she "wasn't well" during the "brutal" process.

"I was depressed and I - just wasn't well. There was a lot that was really messed up," she recalled. "(There was) a lot of body shaming and bringing me to femininity school. And I was growing into my body. I was 17. I was in a moment of discovery. As women, it's such unfair objectification.

"Back then, I was just trying to move into a space of myself... I really hope (in the future) that a 15, 17, whatever-age woman never has to be brutalised quite like what happened on that show. But I didn't recognise it fully at the time. I just felt it, which was difficult."

The 36-year-old noted that her younger self was "so brave" to audition for the series in the first place.

"I don't know if I'd have that courage now. And I don't know if that was kind of innocence or ignorance," she added.

Buckley was offered the role of Prenger's understudy in the revival of Oliver! but she walked into Mackintosh's office and declared she "won't be taking that job" and forged her own path, which included smaller stage productions and singing in jazz clubs.

She met a man called Tony Bernstein, who offered to be her patron and pay for her to attend London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), after which her career began in earnest.