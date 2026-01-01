Jennifer Aniston jokes about 'fake' hair colour

Jennifer Aniston has joked that her signature blonde hair is "fake".

In a video for her LolaVie haircare brand posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress was asked by someone offscreen whether she would ever consider changing her hair colour.

"Would I ever go brunette? I am brunette," she replied with a smile.

Jennifer's former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, then appeared in the frame and attempted to drape her dark brown hair across her longtime pal's forehead.

"That's black," the 56-year-old declared, while Courteney replied, "It's not black."

Later, Jennifer recalled how she sported a brunette wig in the 2011 comedy film, Horrible Bosses.

"Oh, this is like the Horrible Bosses character I played," she said, while the Scream 7 actress noted, "I love Horrible Bosses. You were a bada*s dentist."

And to conclude the playful clip, Jennifer added: "Well, you saw that answer, right? Did that work, that I was a natural brunette? This is fake."

The Morning Show star captioned the video, "Do blondes *reeeaaalllyyy* have more fun??"

Over the course of her career, Jennifer has captured a huge amount of attention for her hairstyles, especially the bouncy layered cut known as "The Rachel" that she sported when she played Rachel Green on the sitcom Friends in the '90s.

Despite the enduring popularity of the look, in an interview for Allure in 2011, Jennifer confessed that she wasn't a fan at all.

"How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen," she sighed, noting that her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, was responsible. "I love Chris, and he's the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look."