One Battle After Another and The Studio lead 2026 Actor Awards nominations

One Battle After Another and The Studio are the top nominees for the newly-renamed Actor Awards.

The nominations for the annual Hollywood ceremony, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, were announced on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie.

Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed comedy-drama One Battle After Another continued its awards season streak with seven nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, lead actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, lead actress for newcomer Chase Infiniti, supporting actor for Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro and supporting actress for Teyana Taylor.

The movie was closely followed by Sinners with five nominations and Marty Supreme, Hamnet and Frankenstein with three. They are all nominated for the top prize of best cast.

Over in television, The Studio led the way with five, including the top ensemble category and acting mentions for Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara.

The comedy was closely followed by Adolescence and The White Lotus with four each.

The 32nd Actor Awards, presented by the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, will stream live on Netflix on Sunday 1 March.

Here is the main list of nominees:

FILM

Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton - Sinners

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wumni Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

TV

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

The Diplomat

Landman

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower - Severance

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex.