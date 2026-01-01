One Battle After Another and The Studio lead 2026 Actor Awards nominations

- NEWS
One Battle After Another and The Studio are the top nominees for the newly-renamed Actor Awards.
The nominations for the annual Hollywood ceremony, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, were announced on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie.
Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed comedy-drama One Battle After Another continued its awards season streak with seven nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, lead actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, lead actress for newcomer Chase Infiniti, supporting actor for Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro and supporting actress for Teyana Taylor.
The movie was closely followed by Sinners with five nominations and Marty Supreme, Hamnet and Frankenstein with three. They are all nominated for the top prize of best cast.
Over in television, The Studio led the way with five, including the top ensemble category and acting mentions for Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara.
The comedy was closely followed by Adolescence and The White Lotus with four each.
The 32nd Actor Awards, presented by the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, will stream live on Netflix on Sunday 1 March.
Here is the main list of nominees:
FILM
Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton - Sinners
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Wumni Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
TV
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
The Diplomat
Landman
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower - Severance
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex.