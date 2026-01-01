Ali Wong and Bill Hader split after two years together - report

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have reportedly gone their separate ways.

People magazine has confirmed that nearly three years after going public with their relationship in April 2023, the Beef star and Saturday Night Live alum have broken up.

The outlet reports that the pair struggled to find time together while navigating busy schedules and family obligations, and that things remain "very amicable".

Speculation about relationship trouble started last year when Wong didn't walk the red carpet with Hader or thank him in her acceptance speech at the 2025 Golden Globes.

At the time, a representative for Hader told People magazine that the couple were still going strong, and Hader simply missed the event because he was unwell.

The pair were first linked in 2022 following Wong's divorce from businessman Justin Hakuta and Bill's split from Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick.

According to Wong, they first met at a dinner party and later reconnected when Bill called her after learning of her divorce, getting her number from a mutual friend.

"He was like, 'Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I've had a crush on you forever,'" the American Housewife star shared at the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Festival.