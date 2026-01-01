Nick Reiner's murder case delayed as defence lawyer quits

Nick Reiner's arraignment has been delayed again.

The news comes as his lawyer, criminal defence attorney Alan Jackson, quit just before the court hearing.

On Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles County Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Jackson informed the judge overseeing the case that he is no longer representing Reiner, who stands accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

"We would ask to withdraw as counsel of record. We have no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved," Jackson announced.

Reiner will instead be represented by LA County public defender Kimberly Greene.

The judge signed off on the change of legal representation and set a new arraignment date for 23 February.

Jackson addressed reporters outside the courthouse, saying, "This morning, I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner's counsel. Circumstances beyond our control - but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick's control - had dictated that sadly made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick.

"I'm legally and ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why - I know that's a question on everyone's mind."

He went on, "Be clear. Be very, very clear. My team and I remained deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interests. In fact, we know - we are not just convinced - we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case."

He concluded, "We've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the law in this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder - print that!"