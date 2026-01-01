Spencer Pratt announces run for Los Angeles mayor

Spencer Pratt has announced he will run for mayor of Los Angeles.

The announcement comes one year after the former reality TV star lost the home he shared with wife Heidi Montag in last year's Los Angeles fires.

The Hills alum referenced the fires when launching his bid for mayor. He told a crowd at the They Let Us Burn! protest on Wednesday, "The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash."

He continued, "Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor.

"And let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign. This is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system," he added.

"We're going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, LA is going to be camera-ready again."

Pratt also took potshots at California Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming him for allowing brush to "grow wild in Topanga State Park for 50 years with no prescribed burns and no wildfire maintenance".

Montag has also been critical of the California leadership, telling The New York Post, "They intentionally let us burn before, during and after. There was no accountability. It was gross negligence."

She added, "They let this happen. It wasn't a natural disaster or something that was unavoidable. It was their fault, and we need the accountability we deserve."

Pratt confirmed his mayoral bid in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a photo of himself filling out campaign paperwork, which he captioned, "Yes, it's official. Papers are filed, and the campaign is open: mayorpratt.com."