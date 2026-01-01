Patrick Swayze's brother, Sean Swayze, dead at 63

The brother of late Hollywood star Patrick Swayze, Sean Swayze, has died at the age of 63.

Sean's death was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by his son Jesse, who listed the date of death as 15 December 2025.

Sean is reported to have died in the Los Angeles area. His death certificate was made public, listing multiple causes of death.

According to the records, Sean presented to the Antelope Valley Medical Centre, where he later died, with an acute upper gastrointestinal bleed, severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices and alcoholic liver cirrhosis, ultimately caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

Sean was the younger brother of the late Ghost star Patrick, who died in 2009 at the age of 57 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

It is believed the brothers maintained a close relationship up until Patrick's death, with the Hollywood heart-throb giving a speech at Sean's wedding alongside their other sibling, John.

While no further comments have been made by the immediate family, Sean's cousin Rachel Leon paid tribute to Sean on social media, recalling he was "always fun and full of life".

Patrick's widow, Lisa Niem, claimed in a documentary that the star struggled growing up with his abusive mother, Patsy, claims that Sean fiercely denied, sparking a feud with his sister-in-law.