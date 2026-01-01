Julia Roberts declares Pretty Woman remake 'impossible'

Julia Roberts has declared the idea of a Pretty Woman remake "impossible".

The Oscar winner explained that not only had she changed significantly since the movie's 1990 release, but "cultural shifts" meant the story of "a hooker" likely could not be rebooted.

"Oh, it's impossible," Julia told Deadline. "I have too many years of the weight of the world inside of me now that I wouldn't be able to kind of levitate in a movie like that, right?"

Clarifying, Julia, 58, added she felt she was too experienced to reinhabit the "innocence" of her Pretty Woman character, a young sex worker who falls in love with her client, played by Richard Gere.

"I mean, not weight of the world, like, negative, but just all the things that we learn, all the things that we put in our pockets along the lane," she explained. "It would be impossible to play someone who was really innocent, in a way. I mean, it's a funny thing to say about a hooker, but I do think that there was an innocence to her, a kind of... I guess it's just being young."

Asked whether modern audiences would accept a story about an escort who is rescued from her life of poverty by a wealthy man, Julia admitted times had changed.

"Well, I think anytime you have a huge passage of time and cultural shifts," she said. "Think about all the movies and plays of the '20s and '30s and '40s - you would look at them now and just be like, 'How are people saying these things, doing these things?'"

One example, Julia said, was the 1939 film, Gone With the Wind, which famously included softened depictions of slavery and perpetuated racial stereotypes.