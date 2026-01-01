Sadie Sink found out about Spider-Man: Brand New Day casting via online reports

Sadie Sink read reports about her casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day days before she was offered her part.

The Stranger Things actress has completed filming her role alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker in his fourth solo Spider-Man movie, however, the identity of her character remains under wraps.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sink admitted she saw online theories about her casting before she was offered a role in the film.

"I found out through online theories. Before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is going to be in the new Spider-Man.' I was like, 'Hmm? I am?'" she recalled. "And sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it. So yeah, those theories, there's sometimes some truth to it."

The 23-year-old confessed that it has been "torture" not being able to publicly reveal her character or any details about the film, even though she has been able to tell her loved ones privately.

"There's so much speculation too, I feel like there's a new character every week," she added.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December, the actress noted that keeping the secrets about the final season of Stranger Things felt easier as she had bigger Marvel secrets to protect.

"I can't wait to talk about it more. There's so much I want to share. That's why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I'm sitting on that feel even more secretive," she shared.

Sink previously worked with director Destin Daniel Cretton on one of her first movies, 2017's The Glass Castle, when she was 14.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be released on 31 July, also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.