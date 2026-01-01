Matt Damon slimmed down to 'high school weight' for The Odyssey

Matt Damon dropped down to his "high school weight" to play an ancient Greek warrior in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, The Bourne Identity actor shared that he "lost a lot of weight" to play heroic king Odysseus, who embarks on a treacherous voyage back home after the Trojan War.

"I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. (Nolan) wanted me lean but strong," he told American footballers and podcast hosts Travis and Jason Kelce, before revealing that cutting out gluten helped his weight loss.

"Just because of this other thing that I did with my doctor, I stopped eating gluten," he continued. "I used to walk around at between 185 and 200 (pounds), and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet."

The 55-year-old noted that working with personal trainers to physically prepare for the role made him feel like he was participating in "a season" of sport.

"It's just part of your day, it's part of your job, and you get really routinised about it and kinda build your day around all that stuff," he added.

The Good Will Hunting star also said that he has avoided gluten since wrapping the movie and has now been "gluten-free everything" for "so long".

Elsewhere in the podcast, Damon, who has previously worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Oppenheimer, recalled being blown away by some of their filming locations in Greece, Morocco and Iceland.

"We would get there and I'd just start laughing. I'd be like, 'Nobody has any business shooting here! Of course, he wants to shoot here. That tracks,'" he remembered.

"He has such a great crew. His crew is so bada*s. And everybody just maxed out on that movie, and we made all of our days. We actually finished ahead of schedule. It was an awesome experience."

The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and many more. It will be released in cinemas on 17 July.