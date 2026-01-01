Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton mark a year since losing homes in wildfires

Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton have marked a year since they lost their homes in the Southern California wildfires.

The This Is Us actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on the "trauma and grief" that remains with her family and her Altadena neighbourhood a year later.

"I can't believe it's been a year. The trauma and grief is still so palpable. Our neighborhood. Our town. Our friends. Our sense of safety was compromised and it takes time to earn that back," she wrote alongside pictures and videos of the fires and the aftermath.

"My heart is with everyone affected: the lives that were lost and the lives that were forever changed on both sides of our beautiful city."

Moore added that she was "grateful" to perform with her husband Taylor Goldsmith at the A Concert for Altadena fundraiser on Wednesday night. The benefit raised funds for the Altadena Builds Back Foundation.

"I am endlessly grateful to those near and far who supported Los Angeles in our time of need. The work has only just begun but we're in it together. Altadena forever," she concluded her post.

Last January, Moore revealed that the main part of the family home was "not liveable but mostly intact", but their music studio, garage and back house were completely destroyed.

Hilton, who lost her Malibu home, shared several Instagram Stories in which she reflected on the disaster.

"I can't believe it's been one year since the LA wildfires hit our hometown. The loss, the heartbreak, and the uncertainty so many families faced is something I'll never forget," she wrote. "A silver lining has been meeting and working with so many incredible people across LA on our shared mission to rebuild."

The entrepreneur then shared a few ways in which she has given back to the community, such as opening the Sliving Lounge, a safe space for teens affected by the wildfires.

Celebrities including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ricki Lake and Miles Teller's wife Keleigh also took to Instagram to mark a year since they lost their homes.

The California wildfires blazed between 7 and 31 January. The disaster claimed the lives of 31 people, destroyed over 18,000 structures and forced 200,000 people to evacuate their homes.