Jennifer Garner reflects on 'hard' divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has made a rare comment about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Last Thing He Told Me actress and the actor-director were married from 2005 until their split was finalised in October 2018.

The former couple share three children: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Reflecting on the breakup in a cover interview for Marie Claire magazine, Jennifer offered some insight into the "hard" experience.

"You have to be smart about what you can and can't handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there was not what was hard," she said, gesturing into the distance. "The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard."

Jennifer went on to note that she didn't consider it a "sacrifice" to take a step back from Hollywood when her children were young.

"It was really hard to go to work and it definitely shaped the jobs I chose, in a big way," the 53-year-old continued.

In addition, the former Alias star opened up about what it is like being a parent of a teenager and young adults.

"Parenting now has shifted. It's more about parenting with a button on my mouth... You have to let them grow up and make their (own) choices. You don't get to control it," she added, emphasising how she is "proud of how they walk through the world, and proud of them for trying hard".

Jennifer is currently promoting the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, which is set to premiere via Apple TV on 20 February.