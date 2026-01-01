Sophie Turner having 'a lot of therapy' in lead-up to 30th birthday

Sophie Turner is doing "a lot of self-work" in the lead-up to her 30th birthday next month.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, co-host Gayle King noted that the former Game of Thrones actress will be reaching the milestone age on 21 February.

"I'm wondering how you're feeling about it. Your life is just getting started, you're now a mother of two, you went through a high-profile divorce, come out the other side," she mused.

In response, Sophie simply commented, "Yeah."

In September 2024, the Joan star finalised her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. The former couple shares daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three.

Gayle went on to recall how she thought it was "so cool" when she turned 30, though she acknowledged that others can "feel very depressed by it".

"Not me, not me," Sophie replied. "I'm so looking forward to it. In the run-up to my 30th, I've been really doing a lot of self-work, because I want to enter this new chapter of my life really confident in myself. I want to know myself as well as I can. So, I've been doing a hell of a lot of therapy the past few months, and now I feel really ready to go into my 30s."

Elsewhere in the chat, Gayle asked Sophie what is on her "bucket list" for the next decade.

As well as hoping to "work a lot", the actress wants to find time to enjoy "a bit of peace and quiet".

"I'm really looking forward to just spending time with my kids," the 29-year-old added. "Going to the playground, taking them to museums. Really entering a calm phase of my life."

Sophie is currently promoting her new TV series, Steal, which is set to begin streaming via Prime Video on 21 January.

In addition, the Brit has been tapped to play Lara Croft in an upcoming live-action Tomb Raider TV series, with production set to kick off shortly.