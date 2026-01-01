Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she rehomed her dogs

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed why she decided to rehome her dogs after having children.

Speaking during a Q&A for her new film Die My Love in New York City on Wednesday, the Hunger Games star said she no longer felt comfortable having dogs around her young children.

"After I had a kid, our dogs became so scary," Lawrence told the audience. "It's almost like I don't recognise dogs right now. I just see them as a threat."

The 35-year-old actress, who shares two sons - Cy, born in 2022, and Christopher, born in 2025 - with her husband of seven years, Cooke Maroney, revealed that the decision followed a serious incident at home.

"One of them bit my son, and that made me want to obliterate the dog," she said.

Lawrence confirmed that the family no longer own a dog but now have a cat instead.

"I have a cat," she stated. "I feel like they're so misunderstood in that they are a**holes and people who don't like cats don't get that is what is so funny."

The actress has previously spoken about how motherhood transformed her outlook on life. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lawrence described the overwhelming emotions she felt after the birth of her first child.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she shared. "Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love."

"I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing," the star continued. "They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors."