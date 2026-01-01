Nicholas Braun DUI charges dropped and wiped

Nicholas Braun has had his DUI arrest expunged.

The Succession star was arrested in New Hampshire over Labour Day weekend last year and charged with DUI-impairment as well as operating without lights in the evening.

The charges against him were dropped in November when it emerged that his toxicology report showed a blood alcohol level within the legal limit.

Now, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch has confirmed to the Daily Mail that a judge has granted a petition of annulment, and the whole imbroglio has been struck from Braun's record.

Braun pleaded not guilty to the DUI-Impairment charge in New Hampshire in September.

The Succession star was ordered to halt "any use of alcohol, and use of any narcotic drug or controlled substance" according to the terms of his bail, in documents obtained by People magazine.

Braun, who owns the well-known New York City celebrity hot spot, Ray's Bar, was due to stand trial in January, according to the outlet.

Braun was arrested around 11.15 pm on 29 August and spent nearly an hour locked up at Carroll County jail before being released, TMZ reported at the time.

Insiders told Page Six that the Sky High star had been attending a wedding.

The actor hit the big time when he starred as Greg Hirsch, known as Cousin Greg, in the HBO series Succession. He was nominated for three Emmys for the role.