Bam Margera to join Jackass 5 via archival footage

Bam Margera has signed an agreement to appear in Jackass 5.

Never-before-seen archival footage will be used to make up his role, Variety reports, and it is unlikely that he will be filming new material for the movie, which will premiere in cinemas on 26 June.

The deal marks a thawing between the Jackass team and Margera, an original cast member who was booted from 2022's Jackass Forever after allegedly violating the terms of a 'wellness agreement', which required regular drug and alcohol tests.

In a lawsuit that was later dropped, Margera claimed he was coerced into signing the agreement while he was in rehab in 2019, and that he was fired from Jackass after testing positive for Adderall, which he said he had taken on prescription for a decade.

In recent years, Margera has suffered various health issues and has been in and out of rehab for substance abuse.

Knoxville told Variety in 2022 that he hadn't spoken to Margera in more than a year, saying, "I love Bam," and "I want him to get well and stay well." He left the door open to Margera's return to the franchise, saying, "I only want him to get better. That's the first step. He has to take that step and maintain that step."

As recently as last summer, Margera ruled out a Jackass reunion, saying, "What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it. You couldn't offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done."

The Jackass film franchise has so far earned more than $500 million (£375 million) worldwide.