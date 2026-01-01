Jodie Foster has roasted artificial intelligence (AI) for forgetting her role in the original Freaky Friday movie.

The 63-year-old actress claims that if "what are the Freaky Friday movies" is typed into ChatGPT, the chatbot does not mention her role of Annabel - who has a row with her mom Ellen (Barbara Harris) before they swap bodies and navigate life in each other's shoes.

But instead, Foster says it states the original movie is the 2003 remake starring Lindsay Lohan, 39, and 67 year old Jamie Lee Curtis, and its 2025 sequel, Freakier Friday, only.

Foster told Variety: "You know who forgets that I was the original Annabel in Freaky Friday is AI.

"So if you go on like ChatGPT or any of those things and say, 'Hey! What are the Freaky Friday movies?" They say there was an original, which is the original with Jamie Lee Curtis, and then there's the second one [Freakier Friday] that just came out.

"And they don't mention me. AI has no recollection of the '70s."

Almost 30 years after the 1976 Freaky Friday - which grossed more than $25 million on a $5 million budget - was remade by 61-year-old director Mark Waters,

He cast Lohan in the role of Anna Coleman, inspired by Foster's role, and Curtis as her mom Tess Coleman, inspired by Harris' character.

In 2025, Freaky Friday received a sequel from 51-year-old filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, which Foster has not seen yet.

In the same interview with Variety, Foster said: "I haven't seen the brand-new one, but I did see the other one and, of course, I love Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

"And it is funny how different it was because it was a different time period and all of that, and Jamie and I laugh about that because she's a very good friend of mine.

"So we do laugh about how we were in that same movie."

Even though it took over two decades for a sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday to be made, Curtis said she and Lohan maintained a "true friendship".

In August 2025, Curtis told IO Donna: "We are great friends. She's always been a mother figure, even off-set.

We laugh a lot together. She called me when I was pregnant, and from there we started talking about the sequel.

"Ours is a true friendship, which is rare sometimes in Hollywood."

Lohan has a two-year-old son, Luai, with her 39-year-old husband Bader Shammas, and she admits motherhood has had a major impact on her life and helped her play Anna as an adult woman with her own family in Freakier Friday.

She said: "Motherhood opened up a new world for me, full of emotions and responsibilities. It allowed me to portray Anna Coleman in a deeper and more empathetic light: she's a woman trying to do everything to the best of her ability, like millions of other women, torn between home and work."