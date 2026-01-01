Johnny Knoxville returning with Jackass 5

Johnny Knoxville is returning to the big screen with Jackass 5.

The TV star-turned-actor - who rose to fame as part of the cast of the MTV stunt show - has confirmed the franchise is heading back to cinemas this summer for a fifth film which is due to debut in June - four years after the release of Jackass Forever.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang.

"We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

The 53-year-old actor rose to international prominence on the back of his starring appearances on the MTV stunt show, which was subsequently turned into a series of movies.

Fans had been left waiting for four years for another movie, but Johnny previously hinted he might be resurrecting the franchise but adding new younger castmembers.

Speaking to Collider, Johnny shared: "There could be another Jackass, there's no plans for one right now, but there could be.

"I think if we did do another one we'd need to bring in a lot of young guys ... you know, do a little changing of the guard eventually. But I think we could possibly have another with this cast."

However, the new movie is unlikely to feature original castmember Bam Margera, who previously declared no amount of money could convince him to return to Jackass.

The TV star, 45, shot to fame as a member of the stunt show's cast back in the 2000s appearing in the small screen series as well as a number of films, but Bam struggled with substance abuse issues and he was cut from 2022 movie Jackass Forever.

Bam recently insisted he will never forgive his former castmates.

He told CinemaBlend: "They have like new dudes, and what they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it and I just, you couldn't offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them.

"The damage has been done."

Bam alleged he was wrongfully fired from the movie and he went on to to sue Paramount as well as his co-star Johnny Knoxville and director Spike Jonze. The court case was settled in 2022.