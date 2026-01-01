Kathryn Hahn in talks to play Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled movie for Disney

Kathryn Hahn is in negotiations to play Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled movie.

According to Deadline, the 52-year-old actress is in talks with the studio to portray the antagonist in Disney’s upcoming adaptation of its 2010 animated flick.

In Tangled, Gothel is the manipulative mother of Rapunzel who keeps the princess locked away in a tower so that her magical hair can continue to grant her eternal youth.

Before Hahn, Scarlett Johansson was said to be attached to the role in October 2025, though had to exit negotiations due to possible scheduling conflicts with The Batman: Part II, as well as with director Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist reboot.

Following the news of Johansson's involvement in Tangled, Disney fans began to lobby online for Hahn to be cast as Mother Gothel in the film.

Alongside Hahn, the live-action Tangled movie will star rising Australian actress Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim - known for his role in the Disney Channel’s musical Zombies series - as suave outlaw Flynn Rider.

Michael Gracey - who helmed Better Man and The Greatest Showman - is due to direct the new Tangled movie, which is said to include lots of “big musical elements” like the original.

Meanwhile, Freakier Friday’s Kristin Burr is due to produce the film, while I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writes the script.

Hahn is known for portraying villain Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), debuting in the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision before starring in her own spinoff show Agatha All Along in 2024.

The actress previously said she is “very proud” to be a part of the MCU because her children, Leonard, 19, and Mae, 16, are big fans of the superhero franchise.

Speaking with Britain’s HELLO! Magazine, she said: “They love it, my daughter especially.

“My kids were my entrance into Marvel, so this is a big deal for all of us as a family, even if my son pretends he’s way too cool for it all.

“I feel very proud to be a small part of something so huge.”

Despite her success over the years, the former Parks and Recreation star has found she gets recognised “way more” now as a result of playing Agatha.

She said: “It’s been a transition. When we did WandaVision [during the COVID pandemic], we were all still going out with face masks on.

“But as time has gone on, I’ve been recognised way more than I used to. “I feel very grateful that we have such awesome fans.

“I’m not on social media, but I’ve seen so many wonderful messages from fans.”

The Studio actress said she was delighted to come back as Agatha for a whole new series following her turn in WandaVision

She shared: “I loved the whole experience as Agatha, but I had no idea I would be asked back, let alone for something more focused on her.

“She has changed. She’s still a witch through and through but she’s not as driven by being cruel as she used to be.

“She still wants power, she’s still mean, but she’s not as determined to do it all alone…

“I love doing witchy stuff. A witch is a powerful, mysterious, terrifying and mischievous woman. That’s pretty badass, in my book.”