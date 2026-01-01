Ariana Grande: I earned my role in Wicked movies

Ariana Grande feels she "earned" her role in the Wicked movies.

The 32-year-old star played Glinda in the fantasy musical films, and Ariana has revealed that she blocked out external criticism before shooting the films.

Speaking to Variety, Ariana shared: "I learned very quickly that I was going to have to shut it out.

"There was a lot of noise saying I couldn’t handle it, or that I wasn’t the right choice. But I had a job to do — a really big one. I had earned it, and I needed to give it my entire life and my being."

Ariana found shooting the films to be an exhausting experience. However, she was determined to commit herself to the movies wholeheartedly.

She said: "Those days we would go home feeling like husks. You rehearse, you prepare, you live with these characters. But when the camera’s rolling, you can’t expect anything. It has to hurt the same every time."

Ariana cherished the experience of working with the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum on the Wicked movies.

And the chart-topping pop star is determined to keep learning as an actress, as she builds on her experience.

She said: "I love actors. I love talking about acting. I love learning how my process changes. I’ll never take that for granted."

Last year, it was revealed that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana "made a pact" before shooting the Wicked movies.

Cynthia actually opened up about their off-screen relationship in her book, revealing that they made a "pact" before the cameras started rolling.

In her book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much, Cynthia explained: "Before Wicked really started rolling, Ariana and I made a pact with each other.

"We committed to protecting and caring for each other through this process. We hear often how female costars —­ or really, any costars —­ can sometimes let their egos get in the way until they battle each other, destroying the creative process for everyone involved. We were determined to do the opposite."

Cynthia believes she shares a "strong synergy" with her co-star, who has become a close friend in recent years.

She said: 'We were always looking out for each other. Our partnership was important. We shared a strong synergy, a commitment to authenticity, and that, combined with the natural connection we fostered both on and off set, allowed us to support each other emotionally and professionally."