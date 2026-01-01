Elle Fanning describes Cannes party as her 'prom night'

Elle Fanning has described a Cannes Film Festival party as her "prom night".

The actress, who has been in the public eye for most of her life after beginning her acting career at just three years old, revealed that a party she attended during the Cannes Film Festival felt like her own prom night.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, she recalled the seemingly chaotic evening.

"There was one party in Cannes that was basically my prom night," she explained. "I was dancing barefoot, and there was broken glass everywhere."

The A Complete Unknown actress added, "My manager loves to say she couldn't believe her eyes, because I was manoeuvring around the glass barefoot on the dance floor. I didn't get one cut."

The 27-year-old, who noted that she has attended the annual film festival many times, also revealed that she once fainted at the 2019 edition.

"Yes, my dress was too tight," she said of the incident. "My sister (Dakota Fanning) was sitting at another table, and she saw my chair just completely fall back. It's kind of hilarious - very dramatic."

The Great actress told the magazine that the moment was witnessed by British actor Colin Firth, who rushed to her aid.

"Colin Firth was there, and he rushed to my side," she remembered. "It was the talk of the festival. But I'm known to faint."

"In school, I would faint a lot," the star continued. "I grew, like, seven inches in one year, and I guess my body was growing so much that I got altitude sickness."

Elle most recently attended the film festival last year to promote her latest film, Sentimental Value, which was released in cinemas in December.