Lorraine Kelly's dad dies after fall on icy path

Lorraine Kelly's father's cause of death has been revealed, after he died as a result of a fall on an icy path.

John Kelly was reportedly found injured early on Saturday in East Kilbride, Scotland, and sadly died at the scene.

The Sun reported that police are citing a "slip on ice" as part in their inquiries, after staff from a nearby supermarket found the 84-year-old injured at around 7am and called an ambulance.

Kelly shared the news that her father had passed away on Saturday afternoon, sharing a photo of herself with her dad alongside an emotional tribute.

The TV presenter noted he had been "in poor health" recently but his passing had still come as a shock.

"Very sad news," she wrote. "My dad has died. I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything.

"He was in poor health, but it has still been a shock. Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.

The Lorraine host concluded, "Our priority is taking care of my mum, and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time. We will miss you, Dad."