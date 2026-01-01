Disney star Matt Prokop arrested on child pornography charges

Matt Prokop has been arrested on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography.

The former child actor, known for his role in Disney's High School Musical 3, was taken into custody in Victoria County, Texas, as reported by Fox News Digital.

Authorities told the outlet that Prokop faces four misdemeanour charges: one count of violation of bond or protective order; one count of evading arrest or detention; and two counts of resisting arrest, search or transportation.

In addition, he faces a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a dating or family violence case.

The former Disney actor was also charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography.

Prokop's latest arrest comes years after troubling allegations surfaced during his relationship with actor Sarah Hyland.

The Modern Family star accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship, which ended in 2014.

In court documents filed at the time, Hyland alleged that, in May 2014, Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during an argument.

The situation escalated months later when Hyland claimed Prokop threatened to kill her dog and burn down her house after she attempted to end the relationship.

Hyland was granted a restraining order against Prokop.

The pair co-starred in Disney's TV movie Geek Charming and dated for five years before splitting in August 2014.

Hyland, who has been married to Bachelor alum Wells Adams since 2022, told Variety the impact of abuse is lasting.

"I don't know if that part of any woman will ever be fully healed from that," she shared. "It's something that kind of scars her soul a little bit."