Kat Dennings hints at Avengers: Doomsday role

Kat Dennings says she could appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Although the 39-year-old actress has not filmed any scenes for the upcoming movie, she admitted there is a chance her character - quirky scientist Darcy – could still make an appearance on screen.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m in the [Marvel] universe, and as you know, I can’t tell you anything, but I am not in [Doomsday. I mean, I’m not in it. And I’m telling you right now, I’m not in it. If I were in it, which I’m not, I couldn’t tell you, but I literally am not. I’m sure they already filmed it. I was here, I’m not in it.

“[Marvel] did scan me, so to be honest, they could put me in anything they want at this point. Who knows? I’m in the system!”

Dennings starred as Darcy in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder and the Disney+ series WandaVision.

She also voiced the character in four episodes of the animated series What If…?

While some actors have been critical of body scanning, Marvel has insisted the scans are for costuming purposes.

VFX supervisor Stephane Ceretti told Earth’s Mightiest Show in 2018: “In most Marvel films, we scan all the actors in their costume with other costumes so that we have a really good 3D scan of everything. So it’s all built based off their real sizes, and we have to recreate the costume to make sure that they wrinkle correctly.”