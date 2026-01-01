Sophie Turner remembered why she disliked period dramas while filming The Dreadful

Sophie Turner remembered why she disliked working on period dramas while making her upcoming movie The Dreadful.

The British actress refused to star in any medieval or period dramas after Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019 because she felt the need to "step away entirely from that world" and establish herself outside of the show.

However, she changed her mind for the Gothic horror, which is set in the 15th century, and she soon remembered why she disliked wearing period clothing on set.

"For a long time after Game of Thrones, I said, 'No medieval projects, no period pieces.' And then I shot The Dreadful last year, and I remembered why I didn't enjoy doing them," she told Porter magazine. "You're outside a lot, you're in dresses that are too cold, and you get mud everywhere."

Of her post-Game of Thrones career choices, Turner explained that she needed to figure out who she was without Sansa Stark, the character she started playing when she was 13 years old.

"I think I had a bit of an identity crisis and needed to step away entirely from that world for a couple of years. It was like a death, that show finishing," the 29-year-old shared. "We all had to go away and process it a bit. I needed time to figure out who I was, what I wanted, who I was as an actor."

The Dreadful reunites Turner with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, although this time around, they are playing lovers instead of relatives.

"We have this unspoken dialogue. I can read him and he can read me. It grounded me, having him on set. It brought me back to being a 13-year-old who didn't know anything about the industry," she praised of her co-star.

The Dreadful, which is currently without a release date, is one of Turner's many upcoming projects. These also include the Prime Video heist series Steal and the upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, in which she'll play the iconic character Lara Croft.

Turner, who is currently training for the series, was "over the moon" to be given the chance "to do something different" on-screen.