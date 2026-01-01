Jacob Elordi reveals childhood crush on Hilary Duff

Jacob Elordi has shared his celebrity crushes from his younger years.

In an interview with W Magazine, the now 28-year-old Saltburn star was asked who he had a crush on growing up.

"I Dream of Jeannie," Elordi replied, referencing the 1960s sitcom starring Barbara Eden. "And then Mary-Kate and Ashley in New York Minute. Both of them, collectively."

The 2004 film saw the Olsens play twins with opposing personalities who go on a series of adventures around New York City.

Elordi added that he also had a crush on Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana, and Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire, saying of Duff, "You know when she's in Italy, in that one movie? There's a frog in the fountain, and there's a boy on a moped?"

Elordi has previously opened up about other celebrity crushes, saying in a 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Brad Pitt was among them.

"You had a crush on Brad?" Fallon questioned, to which the Frankenstein actor replied, "Yeah. I think in Troy," referencing Pitt's role as the mythological ancient Greek warrior Achilles in the 2004 epic war film, Troy.

"That's a beautiful man, there's no denying it," Elordi added of Pitt's appearance in the movie.

And in 2022, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elordi told guest host and Modern Family actor Julie Bowen that he had nursed a crush on her, too.

Admitting he had been "nervous" ahead of the show, Elordi told Bowen, "I'm such a huge fan of you. I actually had a crush on you when I was younger."