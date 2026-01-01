Nicola Peltz wipes Beckham family snaps from Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham has made a noticeable update to her Instagram feed.

The Holidate actor has removed multiple posts from her social media page that featured members of her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's family, amid their ongoing feud.

One photo in particular that followers pointed out was missing was a 2024 birthday tribute to Nicola's mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil Victoria Beckham," she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted April 2024 post.

"I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."

While the Lola actor hasn't directly addressed the rift between her and her husband's family, this isn't the first time that the Beckhams have taken their family rift to social media.

Recently, Cruz Beckham revealed that Brooklyn had blocked him, mum Victoria, and dad David Beckham, on social media. After rumours began to circulate that his parents had 'unfollowed' their oldest son, Cruz set the record straight.

"Not true," he wrote in a December post that featured a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn.

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked. As did I."