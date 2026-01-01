Wunmi Mosaku debuts pregnancy at Golden Globes

Wunmi Mosaku has revealed she's pregnant with her second child.

The Sinners actor debuted her baby bump at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wearing a sweeping yellow gown that highlighted her large bump, she posed on the star-studded red carpet at The Beverly Hilton.

Mosaku, who mostly keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, told Vogue of her chosen outfit: "In Yoruba, we say Iya ni Wura, which means 'mother is golden', so when I saw sketches of this beautiful custom yellow Matthew Reisman, I knew it was the right dress and the right moment."

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards brought together some of the brightest stars in film and television.

Comedian Nikki Glaser served as the master of ceremonies for the second year in a row, bringing her no-holds-barred sense of humour to her hosting duties.

Sinners was nominated in six categories: Drama Motion Picture; Actor in a Drama Motion Picture; Director of a Motion Picture; Screenplay of a Motion Picture; Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (which it won); and Original Score (which it won).

Hamnet took home the Drama Motion Picture Gong, while One Battle After Another won the corresponding award for Musical or Comedy.