Teyana Taylor sends heartfelt message to 'Brown sisters' while accepting first Golden Globe

Teyana Taylor sent a heartfelt message to her "Brown sisters" amid an emotional speech at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

During the ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner presented the actress-singer with the prize for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another.

Teyana beat out Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Amy Madigan in the category.

Addressing the audience, the star appeared overwhelmed with emotion.

"I almost didn't write a speech because I didn't think I'd win," she began, appearing to shake. "Oh my goodness. My babies are upstairs watching - y'all better be off those damn phones and watching me right now."

Teyana shares two children her with ex-husband, basketball player Iman Shumpert.

She then went on to express her hope that she has been able to inspire young women to pursue their dreams.

"To my Brown sisters and little Brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability," the 35-year-old commented. "Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."

Elsewhere, Teyana thanked her One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, calling him "Paul 'Let Him Cook' Anderson", and emphasised that her "gratitude is endless" to the entire cast and crew, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro.

One Battle After Another was nominated in nine categories across the 2026 Golden Globes, with the feature also winning Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.