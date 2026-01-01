Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio for dating younger women at 2026 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio during her monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

To kick off the annual prizegiving held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, host Nikki began by acknowledging many of the nominees.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is here for One Man Bun After Another," she joked, referencing the title of his new movie, One Battle After Another.

"How good was Leo in One Battle After Another? It's insane, so good. What a career you've had, I mean, countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar... and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean, it's just insane."

Leonardo appeared to take the comments well, laughing while the cameras panned onto him.

The 51-year-old has been in a relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, since August 2023.

Previously, Leonardo also dated model-actress Camila Morrone, 28, from 2017 until 2022.

Later in the monologue, Nikki apologised to the Oscar-winning actor for making the "cheap" joke.

"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke; it's cheap. I tried not to, but like we don't know anything else about you. There's nothing else, like, open up. I'm serious. I searched (and) the most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favourite food still 'pasta, pasta and more pasta?' Look it up, that's real," the 41-year-old continued.

In response, Leonardo simply nodded and replied, "Yes."

Meanwhile, his One Battle After Another co-star, Sean Penn, couldn't escape Nikki's teasing either.

"Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger. Meanwhile, Sean is like, 'What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?'" she declared, with the 65-year-old laughing and brushing off the criticism.

Leonardo lost out to Marty Supreme's Timothée Chalamet in the Best Actor category.

However, One Battle After Another swept the Golden Globes, winning Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while Paul Thomas Anderson collected Best Director and Best Screenplay.