Hamnet and One Battle After Another take honours at the Golden Globes

Hamnet and One Battle After Another took the top honours at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Hamnet took the top prize in the Motion Picture Drama category, while One Battle After Another came out on top of the Musical/Comedy list.

In the Drama performance categories, Wagner Moura became the first Brazilian man to win a Globe for his role in The Secret Agent, and Jessie Buckley took the trophy for Hamnet.

Australian Rose Byrne scooped the honours for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

"This is, like, a tiny film, so this is a huge thing to be up here," she gushed.

Timothée Chalamet won the corresponding male award for Marty Supreme.

"For my parents, for my partner: I love you," he said as the camera cut to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, in the audience. "Thank you so much."

Over in television, The Pitt led the way. The show was named Best Television Series Drama, while Noah Wyle took out Best Male Actor for his role in the show.

The Studio built on its success at the Critics Choice Awards, winning Best TV Series Musical Or Comedy, and Best Male Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy for Seth Rogen.

Adolescence also came up trumps as Best Television Limited Series, also scooping individual acting awards for its stars Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper.

The Golden Globes were hosted for the second year by comedian Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Here is the list of the night's winners:

Best Motion Picture - Drama: Hamnet

Best Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture - Animated: KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement: Sinners

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Performance By A Lead Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Best Performance By A Lead Actor In Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Best Original Song: Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)

Best TV Series - Drama: The Pitt

Best TV Series - Musical Or Comedy: The Studio

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: Adolescence

Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A TV Series - Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Performance By A Lead Actor In A TV Series - Drama: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A TV Series - Musical Or Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By A Lead Actor In A TV Series - Musical Or Comedy: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series: Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Best Performance By A Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress On TV: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor On TV: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On TV: Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Best Podcast: Good Hang With Amy Poehler