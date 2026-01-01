Hans Zimmer criticises Golden Globes for cutting Best Original Score category from telecast

Composer Hans Zimmer has criticised Golden Globes organisers for cutting the Best Original Score presentation from its live broadcast.

The famed composer, who is known for scoring films such as The Lion King, Gladiator and Inception, has spoken out over the decision to present the category during a commercial break.

"It feels a little bit ignorant," he told Deadline on the red carpet. "We are the psychological underbelly of the whole thing."

"This is a room filled with filmmakers who understand the mechanics and understand when I come home after working on a film, my children don't know who I am because I haven't been home for months," he continued. "The composer has such an important role in making films by the time we come to the music, the director has been through war. Our first job is to remind him why he did this film in the first place."

This year, Zimmer was nominated for Best Original Score for F1 alongside Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein, Max Richter for Hamnet, Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another, Ludwig Göransson for Sinners and Kangding Ray for Sirat.

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and pop star Charli XCX presented the category, which was ultimately won by Göransson.

In a separate red-carpet interview with Variety, Zimmer said it was a "shame" the awards organisers opted against honouring the hard work of his "friends".

"I think the work should always be acknowledged," he stated. "This year is a fantastic year for composers - don't ignore them, you don't have a movie without them."

The German composer then jokingly found a silver lining in the decision, and quipped, "It means I don't have to make an insane speech and embarrass humanity as we know it."