Amy Poehler wins first-ever Best Podcast award at 2026 Golden Globes

Amy Poehler made history at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

During the ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg presented the Parks and Recreation actress with the first-ever Best Podcast award for the Good Hang with Amy Poehler comedy interview podcast.

"Shout-out to all the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is...," the hip-hop icon said, before announcing Good Hang with Amy Poehler as the inaugural winner.

Taking to the stage, Amy thanked her team and producers for their support.

"This is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award," she quipped. "Thank you so much, wow. I don't know about awards shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense. Thank you so much for this."

Good Hang with Amy Poehler beat out Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, NPR's Up First, and SmartLess in the category.

Accordingly, Amy went on to joke that the podcasts all have similar themes - except for that of U.S. public broadcaster NPR's offering.

"I just want to say that I know I am new to this game. I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with. I'm big fans of all of you - except for NPR. Just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. So try harder," the 54-year-old teased. "But this is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter, and laughing with people, not at them, and we just have such a good time making it. Thank you so much for letting us make more."

And to conclude, Amy thanked her parents and two sons, Archie and Abel, whom she shares with ex-husband, Will Arnett. Will co-hosts the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

"You can watch the Patriots now," she smiled, referencing the New England Patriots playing the Los Angeles Chargers in the National Football League (NFL) game on Sunday evening.