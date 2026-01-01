Matthew McConaughey becomes 'judgmental' whenever he watches his films

Matthew McConaughey doesn't like watching his own films back because he turns into a "judgmental" person.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor is unable to enjoy his movies objectively and will pick holes in what he looks and sounds like on the first few watches.

During a recent appearance on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the Oscar-winning actor told hosts Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson that he doesn't watch his own movies because he turns into a "judgmental d**k".

"I don't love it. I always say this, I love the sound of my voice when it's coming outta my mouth, but not after," McConaughey explained. "I'm f**king (Marlon) Brando or (Laurence) Olivier when I'm working, when I watch it, oh jeez. I become this judgmental d**k."

The Dallas Buyers Club star noted that he has to watch one of his films four times before he can finally appreciate the whole project, rather than focusing on himself.

"I have to watch it four times. First time I go, oh, I guess my nose isn't that bad. (In later watches,) Oh, look, there are other actors in this scene and finally, the fourth time I can watch," he said.

The Interstellar actor added that rewatching his films "bores the hell outta my wife", Camila Alves, with whom he shares three children.

Elsewhere during the podcast interview, McConaughey and Harrelson reflected on working together on the first season of True Detective in 2014.

The Hunger Games star admitted that McConaughey's method acting approach drove him crazy.

"There's so many times I want to punch this motherf**ker in the face. I'm so p**sed at him," Harrelson said.