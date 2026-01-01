Jessie Buckley clarifies viral Paul Mescal comment

Jessie Buckley has clarified a recent comment about Paul Mescal that went viral online.

The Irish actress took to the stage at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month to accept an award for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's film Hamnet.

During her acceptance speech, Jessie praised her co-star Paul - who portrays William Shakespeare in the film - saying she could drink him "like water".

The remark quickly went viral, prompting Jessie to address it on Sunday when she attended the Golden Globes.

Speaking to reporters backstage, she explained, "I meant that he is essential to what I need and what I've discovered as an actor is possible, in what we do in our work. He brings you to the core of your humanity, and once you know what that is - it becomes like water."

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal heaped praise on Jessie Buckley's performance in the historical drama.

"When the dust settles on all of this awards chat and everything, drama school students are gonna be studying what she did in Hamnet," the actor told the reporters. "They're gonna be talking about it forever - and it should be spoken about forever. It's one of the greatest performances we're gonna be seeing for years."

"We can celebrate the film for the next couple of weeks - fingers crossed we'll be celebrating her - but the big celebration is in 10, 15, 20 years' time, we're gonna be watching what she did forever," he continued. "And I got to watch it firsthand."

Jessie won Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes.