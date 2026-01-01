Sofia Richie expecting baby boy

Sofia Richie has revealed that she is expecting a baby boy.

The 27-year-old model and media personality and her husband, British record executive Elliot Grainge, are set to welcome a son.

The couple already share a daughter, Eloise, whom they welcomed in May 2024.

Sofia, the youngest daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, confirmed the gender of her second child on Sunday after sharing a series of photos from her baby shower on Instagram.

She captioned one of the snaps, "Celebrating Eloise's soon to be brother (blue heart emoji)."

The influencer also reposted images shared by guests on her Instagram Stories, including one that read, "Showering boy mamma to be (blue heart and baby bottle emojis)."

In the photographs, Sofia and her friends - all dressed in pyjamas - were seen enjoying a lavish breakfast in a room labelled "The Grainge Club", with the table complete with a custom teddy bear-shaped butter sculpture.

Sofia announced her second pregnancy in October, posting a photo of herself showing off her growing bump alongside the caption, "On my way to launch these babies."

She added a baby emoji and tagged her fashion label, SRG Atelier.

The model and Elliot, who is the CEO of Atlantic Records, started dating in early 2021 after years of friendship.

They later tied the knot in April 2023.