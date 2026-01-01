Rose Byrne reveals Bobby Cannavale cried over FaceTime after Golden Globes win

Rose Byrne has revealed her partner Bobby Cannavale cried over FaceTime after she won her Golden Globe on Sunday night.

The Australian actress won the Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Golden Globe in Los Angeles on Sunday night for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

During her acceptance speech, she explained that she brought her brother as her date because Cannavale was attending "a reptile expo in New Jersey" to purchase a bearded dragon.

Speaking to Extra backstage shortly after her win, Byrne revealed that she had a brief video call with the Only Murders in the Building actor after collecting her prize.

"We had a quick FaceTime, but the reception was pretty bad. But he was super cute," she shared. "He was crying and he was adorable. I wish he was here, but my brother's here."

The Bridesmaids star also confirmed that the story she divulged on stage was real, adding, "It really is true. Yes. It's going well. We've got the guy (the bearded dragon). He's really cute and he's in the house."

She then joked, "Bobby is doing God's work. This is easy."

Byrne confessed that she was still "in shock" over her win and was "unprepared" for her appearance on stage.

"I really, really did not think Miley Cyrus was going to say my name... (I) can't believe she said my name, it's crazy," she gushed.

Byrne and Cannavale have been in a relationship since 2012 and share two sons, Rocco, nine, and Rafa, eight.

They consider themselves married and often refer to each other as husband and wife, but they have not made it official yet.

"I say 'married,'" she told The Washington Post in November. "We just haven't gone to the courthouse yet, but we're married."