Zoe Saldana overtakes Scarlett Johansson as highest-grossing star

Scarlett Johansson's box office record has been usurped by Zoe Saldana.

The Black Widow actor, who previously held the title for highest-grossing actor of all time, has been eclipsed by the Avatar: Fire and Ash star, thanks to the James Cameron trilogy.

According to Box Office Mojo, the latest instalment in the Avatar series, which was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 2026 Golden Globes, reached $1.23 billion (£92 million) at the worldwide box office on 12 January.

That brings the total gross of all movies starring Saldana to $16.8 billion (£12.47 billion), Screen Rant reported.

Saldana's films include Star Trek, Avengers: End Game and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Johansson previously held the record at $16.4 billion (£12.2 billion), while the rest of the top five is filled out by her Marvel pals Samuel L Jackson, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Pratt.

Avatar: Fire and Ash lost out on the Golden Globe to Michael B Jordan and Ryan Coogler's film Sinners at the ceremony on Sunday.

Saldana was triumphant at the 2025 event, taking home the prize for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

At the time, she praised her Emilia Pérez costars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón, noting, "I know that it is a competition, but all that I have witnessed is just us showing up for each other and celebrating each other, and it's just so beautiful."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is mum to twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 11, and son Zen Anton, nine, with husband Marco Perego.