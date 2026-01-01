Kylie Jenner brushes off 'snub' from Timothee Chalamet's costar

Kylie Jenner has proved she had no hard feelings towards Odessa A'zion after the actor 'snubbed' her during an awkward moment at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The makeup mogul posted two photos with the Marty Supreme star on her Instagram Stories on Monday, showing the pair having fun together behind the scenes.

During Sunday's ceremony, A'zion was filmed going up to her Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet at his table and giving him a side hug and an air kiss.

As Jenner also offered her cheek for a kiss, A'zion pulled away and walked off.

But Jenner and A'zion were noticeably friendly during the ceremony, clapping and hugging when Chalamet won the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

They also posed for pictures at their table together.

Jenner got a sweet shoutout from Chalamet when he thanked her during his emotional speech, referring to her as his "partner".

"To my parents and my partner, I love you. Thank you so much," he said.

Chalamet previously declared his love for his longtime girlfriend in a very public way after he won the Best Actor award at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

"Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years," Chalamet said as cameras cut to Jenner in the audience. "Thank you for our foundation."

"I love you," he continued. "I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Jenner appeared elated as she mouthed "I love you" back to him.