Chelsea Handler dubs Tom Brady 'a total dud'

Chelsea Handler has dubbed Tom Brady a dud.

The comedian did not mince her words while sharing her thoughts about Tom Brady seemingly flirting with TikTok star Alix Earle earlier this month.

Appearing on SiriusXM's Page Six Radio, Handler delivered a blistering assessment of the dating rumours surrounding the retired NFL star.

"I have no interest in Tom Brady. I don't find him dynamic, hot, interesting, or fun. Like, and I don't, I find him so boring," the New York Times bestselling author explained.

She continued: "I think he's a total dud. I couldn't, I mean, so I don't have any thoughts, and I don't really know that enough about Alix Earle. So, I don't care to answer your question. Do I need to expound?"

Handler's remarks quickly ignited reactions online, with commenters split over her blunt take.

"She doesn't find him hot? Is she blind?" one wrote of the ex-husband of supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The pair fuelled rumours while ringing in the New Year in St Barts, where they were spotted getting cosy at a beach party, surrounded by celebrity friends.

Videos showing Earle rubbing Brady's back and the NFL commentator pulling her in by the waist quickly went viral.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that the influencer was enjoying a flirtation with Brady, despite their near 23-year age gap.