Paul Mescal credits Beatles films with giving him 'stability'

Paul Mescal is "thrilled" to be working on Sir Sam Mendes' Beatles films because it's given him "stability" after a "mad six, seven years".

The Gladiator II star is playing Sir Paul McCartney in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event which also stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Mescal has revealed he's happy to be based in London throughout the whole of 2026 as he works on the project.

He told Variety: "To be honest, I can say very little - actually contractually [about the films], but also I’m kind of keen to say very little about it, because I’m excited that people want to know so much about it.

"I think the endeavour is totally singular. The four of us inside it are pinching ourselves."

He added: "On a personal level, I’m so thrilled to be working on something at this scale, but also rooted in performance with Sam and great writers.

"But also just to be living and working in London and to have some sort of stability in what has been like a kind of mad six, seven years since [TV series] Normal People came out.

"I don’t want to get into the Beatles thing, not coyly, but actually because I think the world hopefully will benefit from knowing as little as possible going into it. We’re a while away from finishing. That’s my job for all of 2026."

It comes after Mescal confirmed he has been studying singing for the role of McCartney and the job has reaffirmed his love of music.

In an interview with GQ, Mescal confirmed he will be providing his own vocals and added: "I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love ...

"I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way."

He went on to reveal he's met McCartney twice and he was impressed by the music legend, saying: "He’s the most brilliant man. I feel emotionally attached to him. He received me with great kindness and warmth."