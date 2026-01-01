Die My Love director Lynne Ramsay teases 'Hitchcockian thriller' and 'period piece' horror

Lynne Ramsay is working on a new "Hitchcockian thriller" as well as a "period piece" horror.

The Die My Love filmmaker - who worked with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence on her 2025 hit - has been in talks with big names for her next projects, with Julianne Moore long attached to take the lead in the former alongside Sandra Oh, while the latter, her passion project Polaris, is "a film lined up with Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara".

She told Collider: "One of them's kind of Hitchcockian, kind of Vertigo type of thriller, but very modern, very much a strong woman character.

"And the other one is another strong woman character.

"It's a period piece that's the turn of the century, and it's about a woman pioneer who meets the Devil in Alaska."

She added: "we'll see which one moves first."

Polaris has spent years in limbo, but momentum has started to pick up, with Jonny Greenwood signed on to compare the score.

The filmmaker admitted: "That may be first."

There is speculation that the other project could be Stone Mattress, which is an adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood's short story of the same name, which Ramsay has been looking to make for a while.

The short story follows 60-year-old retired physiotherapist Verna - who will be played by Moore - who has several husbands who have all died of natural causes.

She decides to embark on a luxury Arctic cruise, which is filled with upper-class people and retirees, including an unremarkable man called Bob Goreman, and the charming Grace, set to be played by Sandra Oh.

Bob doesn't recognise Verna and attempts to flirt with her, but she recalls him from her past as someone who contributed to the wounds she's still struggling with.

Ramsay previously told Deadline: “I first read Margaret Atwood when I was a teenager, and her work has gripped me ever since.

"She is simply one of the most intelligent, prophetic, and engaging writers around and Stone Mattress is another perfect illustration of that.

"I was immediately gripped by the way it framed the deeply buried trauma of a post-menopausal woman – an age group we hear from all too rarely – through the dynamic and multifaceted character of Verna.”