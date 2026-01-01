‘A wizard is to be trusted!’ Elijah Wood addresses Frodo and Gandalf’s Lord of the Rings return

Elijah Wood has teased “a wizard can be trusted” after Sir Ian McKellen revealed Frodo and Gandalf could be returning to The Lord of the Rings.

Last year, McKellen, 86, let slip his wizard and Wood’s heroic Hobbit could have a role in director Andy Serkis’ upcoming spinoff The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and while the 44-year-old actor is not ready to confirm his co-star’s claim, Wood has hinted there may be some truth to it.

Speaking with Screen Rant, The Toxic Avenger actor said: “I can neither confirm nor deny. Listen, a wizard is to be trusted. Aside from any of that, I'm not really allowed to confirm.”

Wood added he was “really excited” about The Hunt for Gollum, as it will see the return of series director Sir Peter Jackson to produce and writers Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh to pen the script.

He continued: “I’m really excited about the film. I think it really is a creative ‘getting the band back together.’ A lot of the creative heads of department are back and in that space again. Philippa, I think, is co-writing it and producing it.

“It's very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much. And I'm just really excited.”

Wood also said it was “so unbelievably appropriate” for Serkis - who portrayed Gollum/Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies - to get behind the camera for the upcoming movie.

He said: “I'm excited for Andy to direct it. It feels so unbelievably appropriate that he directs a film about his character that he has really made his own.

“I'm thrilled. It'll be great. And I'm excited to see … I know their intention is to make other films in this universe. And that's exciting, interesting to see where that goes, but very exciting.”

This comes after McKellen revealed last August that Gandalf and Frodo could have a role to play in The Hunt for Gollum.

Speaking at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London, the X-Men star said: “I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum.

“I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum - which is slated to release in December 2027 - takes place during the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, and follows Aragorn (previously played by Viggo Mortensen) as he embarks on a quest to find Gollum (Serkis).