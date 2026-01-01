It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover reveals cancer diagnosis

Author Colleen Hoover is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The writer, who is known for books such as It Ends With Us, Verity and Regretting You, publicly revealed her diagnosis by posting a photo of herself wearing a blue hospital gown in preparation for her next round of radiation treatment.

"Second to last day of radiation!" Hoover, 46, wrote over the image on her Instagram Stories. "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology, but they've been pretty great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

Hoover, who did not specify what type of cancer she is battling, first announced her health news in a private Facebook group with her fans in December 2025.

According to screengrabs of the post shared on Instagram, Hoover told the fan community that she kept putting off her "recurring health issues" while on the set of Reminders of Him, the film adaptation of her novel, in Canada for most of last year, and only sought professional help once the movie wrapped in June and she returned home.

The author shared that the cancer had been "removed through surgery" and that she would begin radiation "soon".

Hoover explained that she was sad to miss the promotional events for the release of the Regretting You movie adaptation in October but wasn't ready to divulge her "huge and scary" news at the time.

In October, she told her Instagram followers that she would be missing all Regretting You events as she was "having an unavoidable surgery and can't travel for a while".

There are two film adaptations of Hoover's books coming out in 2026 - Reminders of Him in March and Verity in October.

Her latest novel, Woman Down, was released on Tuesday.